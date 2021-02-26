<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="480" height="504" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-17217" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Rib3.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Rib3.jpg 480w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Rib3-286x300.jpg 286w" sizes="(max-width: 480px) 100vw, 480px">As the death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 500,000 dead last week, national and state leaders ordered flags lowered for five days, but a local initiative began Feb. 14, according to the Rev. Tyler C. Millner, Sr. Morning Star Holy Church elected to launch a yellow ribbon campaign to support those who lost loved ones during the pandemic, Millner said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400"> <img loading="lazy" width="498" height="392" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-17216" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Ribbon-e1614240795976.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Ribbon-e1614240795976.jpg 498w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Ribbon-e1614240795976-300x236.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 498px) 100vw, 498px">Yellow ribbons were placed in various Martinsville and Henry County locations \u201cto show that we, as a community don\u2019t get numb,\u201d Millner said. \u201cThe church instigated the project, but we have asked others to take it up. It is a good way for us to support those who have lost loved ones.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p><\/div>