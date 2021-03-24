<div><p>RADFORD \u2013 For the second year in a row, Radford High School will not have a traditional prom, but students will get to participate in a year-end celebration.<\/p>\n<p>According to a message from Radford City Schools Superintendent Robert Graham, the after-prom committee has scheduled a \u201cJunior\/Senior Non-Prom Beach Celebration\u201d for Saturday, May 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the beach at Claytor Lake State Park.<\/p>\n<p>The event will be for juniors and seniors and their dates only. A rain or makeup date has been scheduled for Saturday, May 8, if needed. Community volunteers are needed to assist with the<\/p>\n<p>Event and to donate items.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIf you are interested in helping with or donating to this event, please consider helping. Our children have earned this opportunity,\u201d Graham said. \u201cPlease contact Principal Jeff Smith, wjsmith@rcps.org, or Assistant Principal Darden Freeman, dfreeman@rcps.org, sooner rather than later,\u201d said Graham.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI must give a huge shout out to Chris Doss and Claytor Lake Park Rangers and administrators for helping us bring this type of celebration to our juniors and seniors who have missed so much over the last two years,\u201d Graham said. \u201cPlease know masks, social distancing and a ton of fun are required.\u201d<\/p><\/div>