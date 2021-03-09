<div><p>By Bobby Bordelon<\/p>\n<p>The potential expansion of the town through a revitalized Planning Commission, a spring clean up, the Midland Trail, and more were the main topics for the Rainelle Town Council meeting on Monday, March 8.<\/p>\n<p>Similar to the last meeting, a video was published to Ron Fleshman\u2019s personal Facebook page rather than on the Town of Rainelle\u2019s page.<\/p>\n<p>The resignation of the Planning Commission\u2019s previous president sparked discussion around starting the committee anew.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThere\u2019s a lot of things that the Planning Commission needs to be working on,\u201d explained\u00a0 Councilmember Danny Milam during the Planning Commission report. \u201cTo be honest with you, the things that [Town Council] needs to be working on \u2026 our planning commission has to be involved and taking care of a lot of those things. We [basically] don\u2019t have a planning commission right now.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Councilmember John Wyatt noted the mayor might have the power to appoint new board members, with both Wyatt and Acting Mayor Bill Bell encouraging people to get involved. Currently, Milam said, many of the people coming to the meetings are primarily interested in progress on ATV trails.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThere are a lot of things the town needs to do to grow and prosper,\u201d Milam said. \u201cThere\u2019s a lot we could do now if we make things happen. \u2026\u00a0 One of the many things we\u2019ve got to deal with is that the town\u2019s not big enough. I\u2019m talking about size wise and population wise. \u2026 We don\u2019t even have enough people now to elect our next council that\u2019s willing to run.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Milam hinted at one possible project for the new Planning Commission \u2013 expansion.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe need to expand quite a bit,\u201d Milam said. \u201cThat will help us do a lot of things, as far as government, financing, several different things that will help us grow and bring in more business.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>In other business:<\/p>\n<p>\u2013 Discussions continued around the town\u2019s upcoming drainage project with Thrasher Engineering, reviewing how the current design could have handled last week\u2019s flooding. Milam also noted, \u201cWe were pretty close to having water in some of the houses. It did get in some of the basements and driveways and things like that. One of the things that people in town need to think about is [us getting] these river banks cleaned off. That had a lot to do with [water] not being in these houses. I think we should give ourselves a pat on the back.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u2013 Greg Ingram, the mayor of Montgomery, VA, and executive director of the Midland Trail Association, spoke to the Town Council, highlighting the current efforts to revitalize the Midland Trail. Currently, the trail is not operational, in part due to lack of federal funding. Ingram looks to work with towns along the trail to improve lodging and expand motorcycle accessibility. Ingram also provided council with information about a potential website for Rainelle.<\/p>\n<p>\u2013 The ongoing contract between Rainelle and the Greenbrier County Sheriff\u2019s Department was continued by council in the absence of the town\u2019s police department. No progress in hiring for the town department was announced.<\/p>\n<p>\u2013 Bell is seeking volunteers in order to do a spring clean up around town. He explained \u201cnot just for our town but outside of town. Some of the properties between here and [Lewisburg] are terrible looking and, quite honestly, some of them are in our own community. We need to take a good, hard look at our town ordinances and what they say about some of that. It\u2019s not fair to your neighbors.\u201d<\/p><\/div>