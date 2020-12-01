The Christmas Season will officially open in Alderson when the Queen of Lights turns on the town’s Christmas Tree, the star that glows above the town, and the lights on the Alderson Memorial Bridge at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4. Chosen from among Alderson’s 5th grade elementary students; the Queen will reign from the back of a car and lead a “reverse parade” of vehicles full of spectators from the Alderson Depot to the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church turning on the lights as she goes.

Because this is a “reverse parade” with the parade entries standing still and the spectators moving past in their vehicles, entries/floats must register with City Hall by Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. by calling 304-445-2916. (City Hall hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 am. To 5:30 p.m.) No loose candy or any other item may be thrown from the floats. Items to be given away must be bagged and delivered to the spectator cars by masked and gloved “elves.” Santa Claus will be on his usual perch atop the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department’s truck near the end of the stationary parade. Elves, gloved and masked, will be available to receive letters for Santa from the passing vehicles and will deliver them to him.

The Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church will have a display on their front steps and The Old Greenbrier Baptist Church will present a live Nativity on their lawn near the end of the parade.

Spectators, in their vehicles, will line up behind the Queen of Lights on the Monroe County side of Alderson on Railroad Avenue. They will be treated to a complimentary trip across the Alderson Memorial Bridge under the beautiful Christmas lights. (This is the only time this season that the bridge will be open for a drive under the lights.) The spectator cars will then proceed up North Monroe Street on the right hand side and must keep moving. The parade entries will be stationary on the left hand (west) side. Traffic from the junction of North Monroe Street and Riverview Avenue will be one way going north from 5:30 p.m. until the last spectator cars have passed by.

Mayor Travis Copenhaver said, “We know it is important for the mental health of our kids and adults to create some semblance of normalcy. We think this modified version of our usual Christmas activities will create a lot of joy in a safe way.”