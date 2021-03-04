<div><figure id="attachment_69687" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69687" style="width: 161px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-69687" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/GARY.jpg" alt="" width="161" height="242"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69687" class="wp-caption-text">Rev. Gary Kingery<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Richfield Living, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, recently announced the appointment of Rev. Gary Kingery as Senior Chaplain.<\/p>\n<p>Kingery, a graduate of Brown Theological Seminary at Fredericksburg Bible College with a Bachelor\u2019s of Arts degree in Theology and an Associate of Arts degree in Business Administration from National Business College, joined the Richfield Living team in 2014. He was ordained by the Roanoke Valley Baptist Association and previously retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 39 years of service and is a veteran of the U.S. Army.<\/p>\n<p>Although Richfield Living is not a faith-based organization, Richfield supports the need for residents and others to practice their faith on campus. Chaplain Gary has led the ministry to reach out to those that need comfort, to conduct funeral services, and to provide formal worship opportunities. As Richfield expands, the understanding of diversity and inclusion has become more critical. To that goal, Michelle Topi has been hired as interfaith chaplain and music coordinator. She reports to Chaplain Gary and she will work part time at each campus. The new expansion, including the opening of a second campus in Roanoke is expected to increase the spiritual needs.<\/p>\n<p>Lisa Clause, Senior Director of Marketing and Philanthropy, said, \u201cChaplain Gary has provided hope to many through his message and energy. His new role will encourage and support the spiritual wellness of those living and working at Richfield. We are happy to promote long term employees, such as Chaplain Gary who has shown commitment and dedication to the residents\u2019 well-being.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Kingery enjoys working with seniors and has developed many inspirational programs at Richfield Living. His accomplishments include weekly Bible studies in each of the campus buildings, establishing virtual programming during the pandemic, and assisting families through loss and grief support with the Stephen Ministry.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cMy proudest accomplishment is simple, helping others,\u201d said Kingery. \u201cMy favorite quote comes from the scripture, Hebrews 11:6 \u2018It is impossible to please God without faith.\u2019\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<ul>\n<li>Submitted by Lisa Clause, Senior Director of Marketing and Philanthropy<\/li>\n<\/ul><\/div>