<div><p>By Bobby Bordelon<\/p>\n<p>An emergency meeting of the Greenbrier County Board of Education led to wrestling with the new guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education\u2019s return to school plan on Tuesday, January 5.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe governor\u2019s statements seem to be along the lines of recommendations, but from the Department of Education [recommendation] wasn\u2019t the intention,\u201d Bryant told the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force during the meeting. \u201c\u2026 It is the new path we will follow, so we are somewhat trying to navigate these waters right now, but Clay Burch is our superintendent and we will follow his guidance.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>From Jan. 4, 2021, through Jan. 15, 2021, counties will move to remote learning, and educators will use this two-week period to prepare for the return to in-person instruction. Families have the option to keep their children in virtual learning, regardless of changes to in-person instruction. In a recent press briefing, Governor Jim Justice explained why the administration is looking to resume in-person classes.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe have got to get our kids back in school,\u201d said Justice. \u201cDuring 2020 we learned that COVID-19 transmission rates in our schools during the first semester was 0.02 percent among students and 0.3 percent among staff. Our schools are safe when guidelines are followed.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe also learned, when we switched learning modes to virtual learning, the outcomes are not good,\u201d Justice explained. \u201cOne-third of our students are receiving failing grades in at least one of their core classes. The virtual learning models do not work for many students without consistent, live engagement from a teacher. \u2026 Also the DHHR reports that there is a reduction in child protective services referrals by an average of 50 to 54 percent per month. We\u2019ve got a bunch of kids that are out there, really suffering. So we must get back in school.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Joining the Board of Education on the virtual meeting were a large number of parents and teachers, many with questions in the chat. Board of Education President Jeanie Wyatt noted that although the board couldn\u2019t answer questions in that format, many of these questions are still uncertain for the board as well.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI know that many of you listening in to the virtual meeting have questions,\u201d Wyatt said. \u201cThe board meeting is not open to that so we will not be answering questions \u2026 I\u2019m sorry we can\u2019t answer all of your questions at this time, but I\u2019m asking each and every one of you to please be patient with us. We were blindsided by this, the same as all of you. The board is going to work through it, do what we can, see what we can do and what we can\u2019t do. I just ask for your patience.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>One important note is the guidance from the Department of Education specifies that \u201cthere is no provision for absences due to COVID or quarantine\u201d and employees would have to use personal or sick days, or unpaid leave in order to quarantine. This is as a result of the expiring CARES Act benefits that were not renewed by Congress. However, this could be reconsidered by the county, with the presentation noting directly after that \u201cGreenbrier County may provide some local leave for COVID or quarantine provided the employee has followed all mitigation guidance and the contact is a result of workplace exposure.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The notes from the Department of Education\u2019s powerpoint outline the return to school:<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 Remote learning will continue into the weeks of January 4 and January 11.<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 All prekindergarden through eighth grade students will return to in-person learning on January 19, 2021, regardless of the Department of Health and Human Resources color map. There will be no more WVDE Saturday map.<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 High schools will return to in-person learning on January 19, 2021, based on the DHHR color map. These students will resume in-person unless the map is red, with the superintendent deciding on the return date.<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 Families may continue to choose remote learning or West Virginia Virtual. Applications for this program will remain open through January 15. \u201cPlease be flexible with families who want to move to full remote or return from full remote.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 After school in-person may resume on the 19th. Virtual afterschool will continue January 4 to 15.<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 The five day meal boxes will be distributed on Wednesdays for in-person learners at each of Greenbrier County\u2019s 13 schools. Remote learner five day meal boxes will be available at secondary schools on Wednesdays, with pick up times set between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 During this time, all staff report and work in isolation to provide remote instruction and prepare for the return to school.<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 Winter sports are delayed until March 1. Practices, not games, may begin on this date.<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 \u201cNo word yet\u201d on spring sports.<\/p>\n<p>Beyond this, the presentation also spelled out some of the mitigation strategies that will be in place:<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 \u201cData shows that schools are the safest places for our children and are safe for staff.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 \u201cMasks will be worn at all times for staff and students, prekindergarden to grade 12.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 \u201cHand washing and hand sanitation is critical.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 \u201cDisinfecting and cleaning will continue.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 \u201cSocial distancing where possible \u2013 six feet no longer a requirement.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 \u201cNo large gatherings.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 \u201cContract tracing will continue.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u2022 \u201cSchools or classrooms may be closed for contact tracing or staffing issues. Boards of education should not close entire counties.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe will do our very, very best to make it work,\u201d Bryant said. \u201c\u2026 It is important to know that this was given to us by the Department of Ed and this is not a suggestion or a recommendation, this is the guidelines of what we will do.\u201d<\/p><\/div>