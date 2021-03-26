<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400">By Brandon Martin<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden has already provided more than $90 million in direct deposits to families around the country and around Virginia, according to U.S. Sen. Mark Warner.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThis package is large. It touches a whole variety of subjects,\u201d Warner, D-Alexandria, said at a recent press conference. Expanding broadband and funding for state and local governments were among the two biggest sections he discussed.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Of the approximate $6.9 billion received in aid, Warner said about $4 billion will go to the state government while another $3 billion is disbursed directly to local governments.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThat\u2019s important because in the previous legislation, it only went directly to localities in an area like Fairfax that was quite large,\u201d Warner said. \u201cThis $3 billion goes to every city, every county, and even town governments will be receiving dollars.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Through the plan, the Commonwealth of Virginia received more than $6.9 billion in state and local government funding; $4.5 million in emergency rental assistance; $3 billion in education funding; $1.4 billion in rural transit funding; and $1.5 billion in urban transit funding. Additionally, more than 3,611,000 households in Virginia either have or will receive individual stimulus checks.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Warner said $7 billion will go towards making broadband affordable.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI think if there is one thing that we\u2019ve learned in the last year of COVID, it is that high-speed internet connectivity, broadband, is an economic necessity and not a nice to have,\u201d Warner said. \u201cUnfortunately for Virginia, we have over 700,000 Virginians that don\u2019t have access to broadband.\u00a0 In rural communities but also in suburban communities. That doesn\u2019t even count the number of Virginians that even if they got access, that broadband is not affordable enough.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To help with this equity gap, Warner said the federal government made \u201cthe largest single\u201d investment in broadband expansion \u201cin our country\u2019s history,\u201d with a total of $17 billion approved for broadband expansion.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Approximately $10 billion of those funds are dedicated to state and local governments \u201cwith a great deal of flexibility on how we can provide that as an expanded broadband service,\u201d Warner said, and added that those decisions are best left at the local level.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cAs we\u2019ve seen in Southwest Virginia, the best solution may be satellite connection. In the Southside, there may be areas where wireless cell phone connections are a way forward in broadband,\u201d Warner said. \u201cIn many parts, making sure you have fiber straight to the house. We want to give that flexibility, but we also want to make sure we expand the coverage range.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Warner said the challenges to local broadband lie in the profit margin for providing services.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe challenge of getting broadband deployed has been the face that in many jurisdictions, the local incumbent provider particularly in rural areas, has no incentive to provide that expanded coverage,\u201d Warner said. \u201cBut at the same time, doesn\u2019t want a competitor to come in and provide that expanded coverage because at some point down the line it may be worthwhile to expand that coverage.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">According to Warner, the need to expand broadband requires urgency.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIf we have had that approach in the 1930s about rural electrification then it probably would have been 50 years before American households got electricity,\u201d Warner said. \u201cWe can\u2019t have that same model take place in broadband.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The solution, he said, will be multi-faceted.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIt will take some initial investment,\u201d he said. \u201cSome of that will be federal dollars, some of that needs to be local dollars. Some of that needs to be local providers that will long term see an economic benefit in revenue that comes in providing that service.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>