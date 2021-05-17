<div><p>(State Project # EN20-126-225, P101, R201, M501)<\/p>\n<p>May 17, 2021<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>The City of Radford is seeking expressions of interest from consulting engineering firms who wish to be considered to provide professional engineering services for: The City of Radford East Main Street Sidewalk Improvements, Transportation Alternatives Project. The project is funded through a Federal Highway Administration (FWHA) and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) grant. This project shall be developed utilizing VDOT policies and FHWA guidelines. In addition, the project design shall meet or exceed current American Association of State Highway and Transportation Official (AASHTO) standards. The estimated cost of the proposed project is approximately $477,000. Design and construction of the project is anticipated to take approximately 3 1\/2 \u2013 years.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>The objective of this project is to improve the safety of pedestrian access along US Route 11 creating a safe walking passage for Radford University students and staff while providing safer access to existing businesses. Moving pedestrians away from empty lot paths, the new sidewalk follows US Route 11 (East Main Street) between Jefferson Street and University Drive. This project will construct approximately 900 linear feet of new sidewalk and remove a midblock crosswalk currently used by Radford University students in the City of Radford.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>Services may include, but not be limited to: planning, design, developing construction documents, environmental review, submittal of applications to VDOT, surveying, bidding, construction management (including pay requests and VDOT reimbursement submittals) and other professional services as required to complete the project.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>The full RFP may be obtained from the City of Radford Website www.radfordva.gov or on the eVA website https:\/\/www.eva.virginia.gov<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>Submit four copies of the proposal along with a searchable PDF file to the City Manager\u2019s office, at 10 Robertson Street, Radford, Virginia 24141 attention Jay Eanes. The proposal must be received at the City office no later than 4:00 PM on Jun 7, 2021.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>The City is an equal opportunity employer. Minority and\/or female owned business firms are encouraged to apply.<\/p><\/div>