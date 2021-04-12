Vaccine eligibility expands to all adults by April 18
All individuals in Virginia age 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Sunday, April...
All individuals in Virginia age 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Sunday, April...
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has entered into an amended agreement with Branch Civil Inc. to widen 7.4 miles...
Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith and his office are second among the 40 Virginia counties bearing the rural designation. By...
Patrick County Administrator Geri Hazelwood said discussions are underway about moving the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Select to an...
Mike Weber is among two candidates in the Smith River District. By Taylor Boyd Mike Weber is seeking the Smith...