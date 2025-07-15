By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Virginians are earning more than most, according to new federal data showing the commonwealth ranked sixth in median income and tenth in average income in 2023.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released updated state-level income data, offering a look at how much residents made last year before and after taxes. The report includes both median and mean personal income for all 50 states, along with new rankings for disposable income, which reflects what people keep after taxes.
Virginia’s median personal income came in at $106,942 in 2023. The state’s average income was higher, at $136,748, both put Virginia in the top 10.
Disposable income rankings were a little lower. Virginia placed 12th in median disposable income and 13th in average disposable income, according to the report.
The income rankings come as Virginia landed fourth in CNBC’s 2025 Top States for Business report, down from first in 2021. While the shift was tied to concerns over federal employment and rising regulatory costs, Virginia’s strong income levels suggest the commonwealth remains competitive when it comes to attracting and keeping a skilled workforce.
Maryland edged out Virginia in both median and average personal income, ranking fifth and ninth nationwide.
Virginia followed close behind at sixth and tenth, but when it comes to disposable income, or how much people actually take home after taxes, Virginia ranked just above Maryland in the average category. That suggests Virginians may keep slightly more of their income, even if Marylanders tend to earn more before taxes.
The BEA’s report is the first to include full state rankings for disposable income. The data covers 2012 through 2023 and pulls from federal tax returns and survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
