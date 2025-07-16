By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Most Virginia school divisions haven’t removed any books from their libraries in recent years, but a small number of districts accounted for nearly all the documented removals, according to a new state report.
The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission said there were 344 recorded book removal actions between 2020 and 2024. Five school divisions accounted for 75% of them. Hanover County alone made up 36%, followed by Rockingham with 17%, then Goochland, Madison and Spotsylvania.
In total, 35% of school divisions reported removing at least one book, while 63% said they did not remove any.
JLARC said the most common reasons cited were sexually explicit content, local policy, division regulation, vulgar language and developmental inappropriateness.
Some divisions also cited section 22.1-16.8 of the Code of Virginia, a 2022 law requiring schools to notify parents of instructional materials with sexually explicit content. JLARC staff noted the law applies only to materials used for instruction and does not ban books from school libraries.
Many school divisions appeared to misinterpret the law. “Many cited the 2022 law, even though it does not prohibit the use of sexually explicit content or require removal from libraries,” JLARC staff said during their July 14 presentation.
Lawmakers voiced concern over the confusion. One called it “disappointing” that some school boards misapplied the law “as an excuse to pull books,” despite having access to legal counsel.
JLARC staff said the confusion may have stemmed from two sources. The enactment clause, which states the law should not be used to censor books, was omitted from the online version of the Code of Virginia. In addition, a 2023 memo from the state superintendent did not clearly explain that the law applied only to instructional materials.
Virginia does not have a statewide policy for school library content. Local divisions are required to maintain libraries and employ licensed librarians, but selection and removal decisions are handled locally.
JLARC found most divisions have formal policies for reviewing or removing library books, though these policies vary in detail. About three-fourths of divisions use review committees made up of school staff and parents, often following a template policy where complaints go to the principal and then to a review panel.
A final report will include a list of divisions that did not respond to JLARC’s survey.
Hanover County Public Schools provided a statement from School Board Chair Whitney Welsh, who said the current policy supports a wide range of age-appropriate materials. “We do not have plans to revisit this policy,” she said.
