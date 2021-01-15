<div><p id="E59" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="682" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-13339" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/solar_1610749597-1024x682.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/solar_1610749597-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/solar_1610749597-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/solar_1610749597-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/solar_1610749597.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">Advance Energy Solutions, Inc, a Renewable Energy Technology company from Vinton, V<\/span><span>irginia<\/span><span> announced <\/span><span>Fri<\/span><span>day that it <\/span><span>p<\/span><span>urchased a building that once served as a Henry County Public Service Authority water plant and will locate its Solar & Wind Farm Protection control panel assembly operation to the facility.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E67" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>The building, located on Water Plant Road in Ridgeway, no longer served as a water <\/span><span>plant<\/span><span> and was not currently owned by the PSA. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E73" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Advance Energy President, <\/span><span>Pugazhenthi<\/span><span> Selvaraj, worked with the facility\u2019s current owner to secure the location.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E79" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWe plan to utilize the building for research and development and renewable Energy Control Panel assembly operations to serve renewable energy power equipment manufacturers and solar farm developers in Virginia and North Carolina,\u201d Selvaraj said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E81" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>The company\u2019s patented <\/span><span>SunStream<\/span><span> technology provides portable solar panels for instant charging of Outdoor recreational devices and cellphones directly from sunrays while hiking, boating, <\/span><span>fishing<\/span><span> or camping.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E91" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Selvaraj said the company chose the site due to its proximity to the Greensboro Triad Airport, along with the pool of potential talent from Virginia Tech\u2019s Electrical Engineering Department and the growing clean energy needs.\u00a0 During the first two years of operation, the company plans to invest $1.5 million in machinery and equipment and hire 15 people.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E93" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWe are extremely happy to welcome Advance Energy Solutions to Henry County,\u201d said Chairman Jim Adams of the Board of Supervisors. \u201cWe continue to diversify our economy and provide additional opportunities for our residents, and we look forward to working with Mr. Selvaraj as his business grows.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E95" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Added Larry Ryder, EDC Board chairman, \u201cWe are thrilled that Advance Energy has chosen Henry County for its new facility. It is especially satisfying when a new technology company chooses our area due, in part, to the younger talent we have coming out of our university system.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E97" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>The EDC worked with Henry County to secure the project, particularly Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner<\/span><span>, who<\/span><span> initiated the dialogue with the company and worked with them throughout the process.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E101" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cThere is tremendous growth potential in clean energy,\u201d said Wagoner. \u201cAdvance Energy will be a nice addition to our community.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E103" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><\/p><\/div>