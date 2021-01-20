<div><p data-wp-editing="1"><img loading="lazy" width="554" height="456" class=" wp-image-13414 alignright" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/rgregey5y5ty.png" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/rgregey5y5ty.png 554w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/rgregey5y5ty-300x247.png 300w" sizes="(max-width: 554px) 100vw, 554px">Registration is now open for The Miss Henry County Fair Pageant, and will be held on Saturday, June 5 at the Henry County Recreation Center, 395 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville.<\/p>\n<p>The pageant is being presented by B99.9 radio, Southern Virginia\u2019s Country Station.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe are excited to have B99.9 as the sponsor of the pageant. Their station has been a very popular fixture in our community for decades and their sponsorship will be vital to promoting the pageant and the fair,\u201d said Roger Adams director of Parks and Recreation for Henry County and also the director of the Henry County Fair.<\/p>\n<p>The winner of the \u201cMiss Category,\u201d which is for ages 17 \u2013 22, will be the official pageant representative of the Henry County Fair.<\/p>\n<p>There also are eight other age categories, from \u201cBeautiful Baby\u201d through Adults.<\/p>\n<p>In addition to awards and prizes, the Miss Category Winner will receive a $500 scholarship and will compete in the 2022 Miss Virginia Fair Competition at The Omni Homestead Resort.<\/p>\n<p>Each contestant in all the age categories will receive a tiara and gift, and the winners will receive additional prizes.<\/p>\n<p>The Henry County Fair will be held September 22 \u2013 25 on the grounds at Martinsville Speedway, and will lead into the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at Martinsville Speedway on September 25. A<\/p>\n<p>Anyone seeking more information about the pageant can contact the Henry County Parks and Recreation Office at (276) 634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com.<img loading="lazy" width="320" height="114" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-13415" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/dhsrthsarthrh.png" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/dhsrthsarthrh.png 320w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/dhsrthsarthrh-300x107.png 300w" sizes="(max-width: 320px) 100vw, 320px"><\/p><\/div>