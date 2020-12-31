<div><figure id="attachment_12898" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-12898" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="482" class="size-large wp-image-12898" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Redistricting-1024x482.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Redistricting-1024x482.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Redistricting-300x141.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Redistricting-768x361.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Redistricting-600x282.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Redistricting.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-12898" class="wp-caption-text">From left to right (top): Graham Moomaw, a journalist with Virginia Mercury, hosts a panel on the newly formed redistricting commission with State Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg; and Rebecca Green, law professor and co-director of the Election Law Program at William and Mary Law School. (Bottom) Del. Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church; and State Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>By Brandon Martin<\/p>\n<p>During the last election, a majority of Virginians supported a constitutional amendment that created a commission which will be responsible for drawing congressional and state district maps for the Commonwealth.<\/p>\n<p>The timing of the amendment holds significant weight since the census numbers collected last year must be used when redrawing districts in Virginia. This means the effectiveness of the commission will immediately be put to the test and that could have an impact on the races for seats in the House of Delegates.<\/p>\n<p>The commission will consist of eight legislators from both parties, along with eight civilians, one of whom will serve as the chairman. Applications for the civilian members are currently being taken and retired judges from lists provided by both parties will be appointing them.<\/p>\n<p>The eight legislators have also been announced and they include Dels. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond; Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church; Les Adams, R-Chatham; and Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland. The commission also includes State Sens. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton; George Barker, D-Fairfax, Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover; and Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg.<\/p>\n<p>The Virginia Press Association recently held a discussion with a panel with three of the members and Rebecca Green, a law professor and co-director of the Election Law Program at William and Mary Law School, to discuss the commission and how redistricting will change in Virginia.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cStates around the country have really woken up to the problem of gerrymandering,\u201d Green said. \u201cThe problem is legislators, using sophisticated software and granulated data have gotten really good at drawing lines to protect their seats. This results in the popular refrain that legislators pick their voters instead of the other way around.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Green said the concept of gerrymandering has often been used to diminish the voting power of minority communities.<\/p>\n<p>To fix the problem, she said that many states have implemented independent commissions that completely removed the responsibility of drawing congressional and state district lines from legislators and solely empowered the citizenry to complete the task.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cVirginia voters lack the ability to do this because our state constitution doesn\u2019t allow voters to pass laws directly,\u201d Green said. \u201cInstead, to amend Virginia\u2019s constitution, the legislatures have to pass the amendment language in two consecutive legislative sessions and then voters have to pass it at the ballot box. Involving the legislatures in the reform essentially rendered it impossible to take the power to draw the lines completely away from the legislature. That\u2019s why Virginia has this sort of hybrid commission where there are half legislators and half citizens.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Green said she also saw the addition of more transparency in the process as a \u201cwin\u201d for the residents of Virginia.<\/p>\n<p>In previous attempts for the public to access information about redistricting, she said litigants were denied because \u201clegislative privilege protected that information from being released.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Before the vote on the amendment, Democrats were the main opposition to the creation of the commission.<\/p>\n<p>While his side of the isle is in favor of \u201cfairer districts and less political influence in gerrymandering,\u201d Simon said the opposition was because \u201cwe would have preferred an independent commission that was not a hybrid model. We really wanted to get legislators further out of the process.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>With the constitutional amendment, he sees the prospect of a completely independent commission in the future as \u201chighly unlikely.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>With additional legislation, Simon says he believes the commission can \u201cwork really well.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cUnder the plain language of the amendment, by itself, you run the risk that you would have had eight legislators and eight non-legislators who are good friends of legislators on the commission,\u201d Simon added. \u201cNow we are requiring them to have letters of recommendations, we\u2019ve said you can\u2019t have lobbyists or former lobbyists, you can\u2019t have political hacks. So I\u2019m optimistic that we are going to get the best we can out of the structure given some of the guardrails that we\u2019ve put in place with the enabling legislation.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Barker, one of the architects of the amendment, discussed why legislators are still part of the commission.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe goal wasn\u2019t necessarily to eliminate legislators. The goal was to make the best districts and the fairest districts that we can have drawn that would be good for Virginia as a whole and be good for the citizens of Virginia,\u201d Barker said. \u201cThere was a concern that the activists who were most involved in advocating for the independent commission were overwhelmingly Democratic. There was a clear concern among the House Republicans that if we went with that type of system that we would end up getting maps that favored Democrats.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>There are extra precautions put in place to ensure that the hybrid commission won\u2019t be politically weaponized, according to Barker.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe not only had it split 8-8 between the legislators and the citizens, but also required supermajorities with six of the eight for both legislators and citizens to be able to pass any map,\u201d Barker said. \u201cSo, the legislators cannot dictate to the citizens and the citizens cannot dictate to the legislators. With there being four Democrats and four Republican legislators, neither party can dictate to the other party what the districts are going to be.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Even though Republicans have historically been opposed to redistricting reform, there was more support for the amendment this year.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIn general, when you have a constitutional amendment that goes before the people and it comes out with 2.7 million Virginians saying, \u2018we want to go in this direction,\u2019 that\u2019s a pretty strong message,\u201d Newman said, adding that it accounted for about 66 percent of voters. \u201cI think it is a very, very solid proposal.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Even with the new system, questions remain about how district lines will be drawn with the initial data from the 2020 census.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThere is some idea that this is sort of an \u2018etch a sketch\u2019 and we will just shake it up, erase all the lines and apply these criteria by starting from scratch,\u201d Simon said. \u201cI think that is going to be one of the first decisions that we are going to have to make. Do we take into account incumbent addresses or not? Do we do as little as possible to the existing districts to meet the new criteria or do we start with a blank map?\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI think the idea of throwing everything out might leave some citizens in the lurch because they would have to familiarize themselves with new candidates and new coalitions so there is kind of a good government reason to not scrape all the lines and not start from scratch,\u201d Green said.<\/p>\n<p>Another challenge for the commission will be the timing between the release of census data and next year\u2019s primary and general elections.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIt\u2019s really just New Jersey and Virginia that have to draw maps very quickly this year to be able to have those new districts in place for the 2021 elections,\u201d Barker said, adding that only three other states have odd-year elections. \u201cWe almost certainly will not have the census data by the beginning of March. It\u2019s most likely that we will have the census data sometime in April.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Due to the time crunch, Barker said extra language was included into the amendment that requires the commission to produce the district maps within 45 days of receipt of the census data.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIf the data were in by April 15, that would mean by late May then we would have the maps drawn,\u201d Barker said. \u201cWe don\u2019t have to do a pre-clearance. The governor doesn\u2019t have a role in this process so there is not a possibility of a veto. Once the commission has done it (drawn the maps), then it\u2019ll go back to the General Assembly for an up or down vote.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Simon added that delays could arise if the General Assembly downvotes a map, requiring the commission to continue to draw new ones.<\/p>\n<p>Additionally, he said, \u201cany two of us\u201d on the commission \u201ccould decide we don\u2019t like how these maps have turned out at all\u201d and \u201cwe could veto the map.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Green noted that the commission could get \u201ca lot of the work\u201d done in advance of the release of the census numbers.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cYou can spend a lot of time talking to Virginians about where they think their community boundaries are and where the communities of interest are delineated,\u201d she said. \u201cYou can also get a feel for what they like and don\u2019t like about the current lines. Then you\u2019d be, presumably, more ready to go once the numbers do eventually come out.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Even if there is a delay in the most recent census data, there has been preliminary data gathered in 2019 which hints at where some of the population shifts have occurred in Virginia.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cNorthern Virginia is the only area of the state that will pick up much of anything at all,\u201d Barker said. \u201cHistorically, Northern Virginia in 1940 had 1.5 Senate seats. This year, we will be up to 12 probably.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Barker said the Fredericksburg area has also shown some growth as well.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cNorthern Virginia will basically pick up two House seats, and either three-quarters or four-fifths of a Senate seat,\u201d Barker added. \u201cNo other area, besides a tiny area in Fredericksburg will pick up anything. The losses are all along the Southern border of Virginia. All the way from Hampton Roads to Southwest Virginia.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Barker said the losses in Hampton Roads, Southside and Southwest Virginia will be proportional to the gains in Northern Virginia.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>