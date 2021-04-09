Salem civic groups combine resources to assist local schools with clothing donations
Photo by Shawn NowlinKiwanis Club of Salem President Mary Cross, right, and Board member Iris Park, left, having a conversation...
Photo by Shawn NowlinKiwanis Club of Salem President Mary Cross, right, and Board member Iris Park, left, having a conversation...
Photos by Mike StevensThe 2020-21 seniors on the SHS Forensics Team, from left to right, Zoe Lampros, Anika Bryant, Sophia...
Photo by Brian Hoffman The Glenvar Homecoming Court was introduced at halftime of the Highlanders’ 449-14 win over Giles at...
Lydia Galbreath Meg Hibbert Contributing writer Salem High School student Lydia Galbreath has won a Rotary District Speech Contest and...
Photos by Shawn NowlinDr. Nathaniel Bishop, Senior Associate Dean at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine; Debbie Bonniwell, Blue...
Wayne Strickland Wayne Strickland will retire in June as Executive Director of the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission after 42 years....