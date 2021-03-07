<div><a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/reception-set-for-new-watercolor-exhibits\/reception1\/"><img width="300" height="300" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Reception1-300x300.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Reception1-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Reception1-1024x1019.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Reception1-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Reception1-600x597.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Reception1-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Reception1.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/reception-set-for-new-watercolor-exhibits\/reception2\/"><img width="213" height="300" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Reception2-213x300.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Reception2-213x300.jpg 213w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Reception2-727x1024.jpg 727w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Reception2-768x1082.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Reception2-600x846.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Reception2.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 213px) 100vw, 213px"><\/a>\n\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">An opening reception in honor of Piedmont Arts new watercolor exhibits American\u00a0Watercolor Society, Jane Iten Memorial\u00a0and\u00a0Water Ladies\u00a0will be held on Friday, March 12, from 5:30 \u2013 7:30 p.m. at\u00a0the museum.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">American Watercolor Society 153rd Annual Exhibition\u00a0includes 40 paintings, with styles ranging from hyperrealistic to abstract, by artists from around the globe.\u00a0Founded in 1866 to promote the art of watercolor painting, the American Watercolor Society is one of the oldest and most prestigious art societies in the world.\u00a0As such, election into the Society as a Signature Member is one of the most sought-after honors in the painting world. Society membership comprises many of the greatest names in painting and includes realist painter Andrew Wyeth, American impressionist Childe Hassam, regionalists Edward Hopper and Charles Burchfield,\u00a0and virtually every member of the important \u201cCalifornia School\u201d of watercolorists, among others.\u00a0This year, 143 paintings were selected for the annual exhibition and 40 paintings were selected to travel on a\u00a0cross-country tour of six museums and galleries, which culminates at\u00a0Piedmont Arts.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition\u00a0was curated by\u00a0Piedmont\u00a0Arts in memory of Jane Iten, a local artist and longtime friend of the museum. An accomplished artist and teacher, Iten was a member of the Virginia Watercolor Society and the National Watercolor Society, which have rigorous\u00a0invitation and acceptance requirements, and a member of Martinsville-Henry County\u2019s artist guild, Lynwood Artists. Iten\u2019s paintings have been included in local and national exhibits, including those sponsored by the National Watercolor Society. Her work has received many awards,\u00a0including the Virginia Watercolor Society Shenandoah Watercolor Award.\u00a0Featuring work on loan from the collections of Carolyn Beale, Betty Blessin, Amy\u00a0and Joel Bunn, Susan Critz, Richard and Sarah Leeper Franks, Marty Gardner, Dr. and Mrs. Donald Grayson, Gale and Will Gravely, Paulina Joyce, Ruth and Dan Leeper, Barbara and Andy Parker, Shar and Greg Peitz, Holly and Walt Rhea, Susan and William Sapp, Annelle and Doug Williams, Becki Williams Vasquez,\u00a0and Julie Work.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Water Ladies, featuring work by members of a weekly watercolor class at Piedmont Arts that was founded and led by the late Jane Iten, will be on\u00a0display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. Members include Doris Falls, Rebecca Kolinski, Susan Moore, Susan Sapp, Jessie Ward, and Annelle Williams.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The\u00a0Opening Reception is free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served.\u00a0Social distancing and masks are required. Limited Capacity. RSVP required by March 9, 2021 to (276) 632-3221 or online at\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/piedmontarts.org\/"><span style="font-weight: 400">PiedmontArts.org<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Exhibits\u00a0will be on display March 13 \u2013\u00a0May 1, 2021, and exhibit admission is always free.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Exhibits and reception\u00a0sponsored by Cece Johnson and Bob Davis,\u00a0Richard and Sarah Leeper Franks,\u00a0Marty Gardner, Paulina Joyce, Ruth and Dan Leeper, Stephanie and Caleb Moore, Susan and David Morris, Holly and Walt Rhea, Bunco Babes, Water Ladies and Lynwood Artists.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><i><span style="font-weight: 400">Yellow Awning<\/span><\/i><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0by\u00a0John Salminen, AWS, D.F.,\u00a0will be on display in the\u00a0American Watercolor Society 153rd Annual Exhibition\u00a0at Piedmont Arts March 13 \u2013 May 1, 2021.\u00a0Salminen\u2019s piece is the\u00a0winner of the AWS Silver Medal of Honor.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><i><span style="font-weight: 400">Still Life with French Easel<\/span><\/i><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0by\u00a0Jane Iten will be on display in the\u00a0Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition\u00a0at Piedmont Arts March 13 \u2013 May 1, 2021. (On loan from Paulina Joyce.)<\/span><\/p><\/div>