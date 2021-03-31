<p>Rebekah Nicholas of Duck, WV was named to the Dean\u2019s List at Lehigh University in the Fall 2020 semester.<\/p>\n<p>Dean\u2019s List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Rebekah Nicholas of Duck, WV in the Fall 2020 semester.<\/p>\n<p>For more than 150 years, Lehigh University (lehigh.edu) has combined outstanding academic and learning opportunities with leadership in fostering innovative research. The institution is among the nation\u2019s most selective, highly ranked private research universities. Lehigh\u2019s five colleges \u2013 College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, College of Health, and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science \u2013 provides opportunities to 7,000+ students to discover and grow in an academically rigorous environment along with a supportive, engaged campus community.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>