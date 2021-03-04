<div><p>Emerson Foster had six goals and Salem\u2019s Lilly Blair had four as the Roanoke College lacrosse women defeated Virginia Wesleyan last Saturday, 19-1, at Kerr Stadium. It was the season opener for both teams.<\/p>\n<p>The Maroons scored 13 unanswered goals to start the match as they defeated the Marlins in a non-conference matchup. The Maroons got the scoring started early when\u00a0<strong><a href="https:\/\/www.roanokemaroons.com\/sports\/wlax\/2020-21\/bios\/blair_lilly_lsww">Blair<\/a><\/strong>\u00a0took a pass from\u00a0<strong><a href="https:\/\/www.roanokemaroons.com\/sports\/wlax\/2020-21\/bios\/stopkoski_maddie_nno8">Maddie Stopkoski<\/a><\/strong>\u00a0for the first goal of the season. Roanoke won the next three draws, and 14 of 18 on the afternoon, leading to a trio of goals by\u00a0<strong><a href="https:\/\/www.roanokemaroons.com\/sports\/wlax\/2020-21\/bios\/foster_emerson_pvhz">Foster<\/a>.<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>Roanoke will be back home at Kerr stadium Saturday when the Maroons play host to Christopher Newport at 1:00 pm.<\/p><\/div>