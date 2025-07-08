West Virginia native Richie Ray has been named the managing editor for HD Media’s family of weekly publications. Ray replaces Phil Perry, who was recently promoted to president of the media company.

Ray started his career with HD Media in 2023 as a freelance graphic designer. He was hired on full-time in 2024 and currently serves as the editor for the Coal Valley News, the Portsmouth Daily Times, the Virginia Mountaineer and the Lincoln News Sentinel.

“Since joining HD Media, Richie has displayed both the leadership and the skills needed to guide our weekly staff and to uphold our journalistic standards,” HD Media Executive Editor Jeff Rider said. “He has shown a true commitment to excellence and a willingness to lead by example — traits that will serve him well in this new role.

“Richie has big shoes to fill, but I am confident in his ability and look forward to working more directly with him. I know he’ll do great things not only for our weekly publications, but for HD Media as a whole.”

