By Liz Beavers, Mineral Daily News and Tribune

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Although heavy rain had been steadily falling over the area since the early-morning hours, the rising flood waters came swiftly and with a vengeance Tuesday … and took many by surprise.

Mineral County Office of Emergency Services director Luke McKenzie said Mineral County had received three to four inches of rain over 24 hours, but Keyser had received the brunt of the storm, with 6.25 inches of rain being measured there.

Storm drains and culverts quickly filled up and overflowed by mid- to late morning Tuesday, flooding out roadways and prompting evacuations of areas including Stoney Run Road, Harley O. Staggers Sr. Drive and Water Street in Keyser, as well as Main Street in Westernport.

Soon it became clear that travel in or out of the area would be near impossible, as Water Street was shut down, Route 135 between McCoole and Westernport was closed to traffic, and Route 46 – both east and west – reported heavy water in the roadway.

