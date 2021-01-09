<div><p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-62442" src="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/01\/RCC-Dream-campaign-graphic.png" alt="" width="228" height="163" srcset="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/01\/RCC-Dream-campaign-graphic.png 228w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/01\/RCC-Dream-campaign-graphic-120x86.png 120w" sizes="(max-width: 228px) 100vw, 228px">RADFORD \u2013 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 18, and the Radical Change Commission is asking the public to let their dreams for the future be known.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe month of January is a special month, one of new beginnings, restored hope, creative vision, renewed energy and powerful dreaming, and in the spirit of these sentiments, the Radical Change Commission invites everyone to join in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and his dream of social and racial equality and justice by sharing your dream,\u201d the commission recently announced. \u201cPlease join in by submitting videos and\/or emails with a single \u201cI have a dream\u201d statement telling your dream. [The commission will] accept them through Jan. 17.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe welcome all to join,\u201d the commission\u2019s announcement said. \u201cOur community means so much to us along with everyone in it. Stay tuned on MLK Day and we\u2019ll share with you how we\u2019re going to honor your dream.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Email with \u201cI have a dream\u201d statements or video to RADicalChangeLove2020@gmail.com by Jan. 17, 2021.<\/p><\/div>