<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400">RADFORD \u2014 Virginia Housing Authority recently awarded the New River Valley Regional Commission, based at 658 Valley Center Dr., Ste. 124, in Radford, a $2 million grant to provide more affordable housing to the region.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe are proud to provide these grants to Virginia\u2019s 21 planning district commissions,\u201d said Virginia Housing CEO Susan Dewey. \u201cWe have a close working relationship with these organizations, and this grant program will build upon that partnership by promoting regional approaches to housing development, enhancing collaboration between local housing service providers, and creating new affordable homes.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The grant funding will allow the New River Valley to pursue the development of a regional housing trust fund and the creation of at least 20 new affordable housing units in the region. Virginia Housing also provided funding for the region\u2019s Regional + Local Housing Study released in April 2021.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThis grant is perfectly timed for the NRV to implement the innovative and carefully considered strategies identified in the Regional + Local Housing Study, which was released earlier this year,\u201d said New River Valley Regional Commission Board Chair Mike Maslaney.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe region understands the critical need housing presents and is eager to participate in pursuing this opportunity for significant change. Regional cooperation will be essential to its success.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The grant program is a new initiative provided through Virginia Housing\u2019s REACH Virginia program, which uses Virginia Housing\u2019s own resources to provide support to local housing groups, non-profits, developers and other partner groups working to meet affordable housing needs.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe are pleased that Virginia Housing has made significant funding and strong collaboration with the planning district commissions a top priority in its efforts to support regional housing opportunities and solutions,\u201d said Kim Callis, president of the Virginia Association of Planning District Commissions.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Kevin Byrd, executive director for the New River Valley Regional Commission, said, \u201cIt has been a pleasure to work with Virginia Housing on the completion of the regional housing study, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to housing with the announcement of this new funding source. We look forward to the positive impact it will make within the region.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cVirginia Housing\u2019s grants will allow the planning district commissions to make development resources available to their housing partners and focus on regional priorities,\u201d said Chris Thompson, Virginia Housing\u2019s Strategic Housing Director.<\/span><\/p><\/div>