<div><figure id="attachment_62445" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-62445" style="width: 165px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class=" wp-image-62445" src="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/01\/Becky-Lattuca-Floyd-Center-for-the-Arts.jpg" alt="" width="165" height="202"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-62445" class="wp-caption-text">Becky Lattuca of Radford has been named the new Executive Director of The Floyd Center for the Arts.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Heather Bell<\/p>\n<p>The Floyd Center for the Arts Board of Directors has named Becky Lattuca of Radford as its new Executive Director.<\/p>\n<p>Lattuca previously served as Director of Programming, a position she began in 2017, and was promoted to the position of Associate Director in early 2020.<\/p>\n<p>According to a statement from the center, Lattuca has been responsible for steady growth at the center during her tenure.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIn her three years at the Art Center, Becky has elevated the gallery and workshop programs to new levels, welcoming more artists than ever into the center,\u201d the statement reads. \u201cIn her new position, Becky takes on the additional leadership of fundraising and marketing and awareness efforts. She has worked with and in support of artists for nearly 30 years, has a collaborative mind-set and has worked in a variety of non-profit and private sector roles.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Lattuca has also served on the board of MountainTrotter Arts in Radford and volunteers with other area organizations \u201cin support of their cultural initiatives and events. She is dedicated to providing access to the arts for all and to ensuring that artists have the tools they need to succeed, sharing their stories and connecting them with their audiences.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Lattuca says she is honored and humbled by the promotion.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cFor the past 25 years, this organization has served as a true beacon for the arts in our region because of the hard work, creativity and leadership of a long line of arts enthusiasts and forward-thinking individuals,\u201d she said. \u201cNow, today, I find myself honored, humbled and so very grateful to take my place in that line by being entrusted to lead the center into its next 25 years.\u00a0 I am so thankful to be able to do this work under the dedicated leadership and guidance of Linda Fallon and the entire Board of Directors and alongside the devoted staff and volunteers who all do so much to continuously improve access to the arts for all.\u00a0 I find inspiration every single day in the work we do together.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Lattuca also praised retired executive director Jeff Liverman for his leadership.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI would be remiss if while expressing my gratitude, I didn\u2019t also tip my hat to my predecessor, Jeff Liverman, who retired from serving as Executive Director last month, paving the way for me to move into this role,\u201d she said. \u201cJeff\u2019s leadership over the past eight years has led the center to where it is today, poised to move forward with confidence and strength to further elevate the arts in our region. I am thrilled to now do exactly that, to move forward with confidence and strength to further elevate the arts in our region.\u201d<strong><em><\/em><\/strong><\/p>\n<p><\/p>\n<p><em>The Floyd Center for the Arts seeks to showcase, support and facilitate artistic endeavors and rural creativity throughout Southwest Virginia. Located in a historic dairy barn in Floyd, the center pursues its mission through year-round educational opportunities, housing resident studio artists and mounting rotating exhibits that feature local and regional artists and artisans and more.<br>\n<\/em><a href="http:\/\/www.floydartcenter.org\/"><em>www.FloydArtCenter.org<\/em><\/a><\/p><\/div>