<div><p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-77599" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/military-friendly-logo.png" alt="" width="300" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/military-friendly-logo.png 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/military-friendly-logo-150x150.png 150w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/military-friendly-logo-100x100.png 100w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/military-friendly-logo-75x75.png 75w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">Radford University has been designated a 2021-2022 Military Friendly School, demonstrating the university\u2019s commitment to supporting and empowering veteran students and active military service members and their families in the classroom and beyond with exceptional, transformative experiences.<\/p>\n<p>Now in its 11th year, the Military Friendly Schools list sets the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and service members and their families. Radford University has regularly landed on the prestigious list since 2011.<\/p>\n<p>Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey with 625 schools earning the designation from every state in the country.<\/p>\n<p>The 2021-2022 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine. The list can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_77598" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-77598" style="width: 350px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-77598" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/army-veteran-frank-fleming.jpg" alt="" width="350" height="501" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/army-veteran-frank-fleming.jpg 350w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/army-veteran-frank-fleming-210x300.jpg 210w" sizes="(max-width: 350px) 100vw, 350px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-77598" class="wp-caption-text">U.S. Army veteran\/RU student Frank Fleming says the support he has received from the school has been \u201camazing.\u201d<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u201cWe are extremely honored to receive this designation,\u201d said Deanna Mabe, director of the Radford University Military Resource Center (MRC). \u201cWe strive to extend a warm welcome to all who have served or are currently serving our country, as well as to the spouses and dependents of service members. This recognition and the continued enrollment of these students is proof that our community values their service and welcomes them to the Radford family.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Located in Russell Hall, the MRC is one of many campus resources for veterans at Radford University, providing information, resources, advocacy and support for military members as they transition from military to civilian life. By providing these students with a network of friends and resources to support them during that transition, they are more likely to fully embrace their experiences as Highlanders and succeed on campus and in their careers.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe support at Radford University for veterans has been amazing,\u201d said Frank Fleming, a student in the Radford University Carilion Biomedical Science program and a U.S. Army veteran. \u201cI\u2019ve gotten assistance with VA benefits processing, financial aid, student work study jobs, one-on-one tutoring, study space arrangement and academic advising sessions. There are just countless resources for people like me that have made my educational journey great. I couldn\u2019t ask for more.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The Military Friendly Schools list is released annually by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment and educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs, Military Spouse and Military Friendly brands.<\/p><\/div>