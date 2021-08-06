<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War-winners-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War-winners-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War-winners-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War-winners-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War-winners-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War-winners-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><figure id="attachment_73787" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-73787" style="width: 805px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><a href="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War-winners.jpg"><img class="size-full wp-image-73787" src="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War-winners.jpg" alt="" width="805" height="594" srcset="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War-winners.jpg 805w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War-winners-800x590.jpg 800w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War-winners-768x567.jpg 768w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War-winners-600x443.jpg 600w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War-winners-750x553.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 805px) 100vw, 805px"><\/a><figcaption id="caption-attachment-73787" class="wp-caption-text">Photos by Jessie Foster<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<figure id="attachment_73788" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-73788" style="width: 792px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><a href="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War.jpg"><img class="size-full wp-image-73788" src="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War.jpg" alt="" width="792" height="558" srcset="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War.jpg 792w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War-768x541.jpg 768w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War-600x423.jpg 600w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War-120x86.jpg 120w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/08\/Tug-O-War-750x528.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 792px) 100vw, 792px"><\/a><figcaption id="caption-attachment-73788" class="wp-caption-text">Photos by Jessie Foster<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The Radford City Police Department and the City of Radford Fire and Rescue Department competed in a<br>\nspirited tug-o-war competition during Tuesday\u2019s National Night Out with the police department declared<br>\nthe victors.<br>\nNational Night Out is a program of the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) to promote<br>\npositive relationships between police departments and the communities they serve. It was held in Bisset<br>\nPark and included among its activities yard games and food trucks.<\/p><\/div>