<div><figure id="attachment_77664" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-77664" style="width: 1382px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-77664" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-1-edited.jpg" alt="" width="1382" height="758" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-1-edited.jpg 1382w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-1-edited-300x165.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-1-edited-1024x562.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-1-edited-768x421.jpg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-1-edited-600x329.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-1-edited-750x411.jpg 750w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-1-edited-1140x625.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1382px) 100vw, 1382px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-77664" class="wp-caption-text">Photo by Jon Fleming<br>The Radford Bobcats boys won the 2021 Class 2 swim and dive championship on Saturday. Team members pictured are (front, l to r) Ben Shull, Hunter King, William Hartig, Hampton Wohlford, (back) Caleb Vaughan, Stone Fisher, Devin Cullop, Graham Minarik, and Harper Moore.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<hr>\n<figure id="attachment_77665" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-77665" style="width: 245px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class=" wp-image-77665" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-2.jpg" alt="" width="245" height="315" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-2.jpg 1243w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-2-233x300.jpg 233w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-2-796x1024.jpg 796w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-2-768x989.jpg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-2-1193x1536.jpg 1193w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-2-600x772.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-2-750x965.jpg 750w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-2-1140x1467.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 245px) 100vw, 245px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-77665" class="wp-caption-text">Photo by Jon Fleming<br>Radford\u2019s Hampton Wohlford placed second in the 100-yard butterfly at the Class 2 state meet.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>By Marty Gordon<br>\n<a href="mailto:NRVsports@ourvalley.org">NRVsports@ourvalley.org<\/a><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>The Radford High School boys\u2019 swim team dominated action this past weekend at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center, splashing their way to the Class 2 state championship.<\/p>\n<p>Radford outscored Virginia High 281-207 with Strasburg finishing third with 176 points.<\/p>\n<p>The Radford girls finished fourth as Glenvar took the team title ahead of Strasburg.<\/p>\n<p>Stone Fisher took gold for Radford in both the 50-yard and the 100-freestyle events Saturday. Earlier in the week, Ben Shull finished first in divithe diving competition<\/p>\n<p>Radford\u2019s Tommie Bloomer won the diving championship for the girls\u2019 team.<\/p>\n<p>The state title came after the Bobcats earlier won the regional championship.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_77666" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-77666" style="width: 1600px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-77666" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-3.jpg" alt="" width="1600" height="1026" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-3.jpg 1600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-3-300x192.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-3-1024x657.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-3-768x492.jpg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-3-1536x985.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-3-600x385.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-3-750x481.jpg 750w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Radford-swimming-photo-3-1140x731.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1600px) 100vw, 1600px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-77666" class="wp-caption-text">Photo by Jon Fleming<br>Radford\u2019s Stone Fisher took home state championship titles in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races on Saturday at the Class 2 state meet.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<hr>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>