The New River City will be celebrating the holidays this year with Winterfest, which begins Dec. 6.

Winterfest in Radford will include numerous events that will be held both virtually and in-person throughout the month of December with a special holiday exhibit at the Glencoe Mansion continuing into February. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Radford’s citizens and visitors, many of the annual traditions and special events have been reimagined so that everyone can celebrate the season as safely as possible.

Due to the changing climate of the COVID pandemic, attendees are encouraged to confirm dates and times prior to the event, and masks will be required at the in-person events.

Scheduled Winterfest activities include:

December 6: Holiday Pop-Up Market at the New River Valley Community Services lot, 401 W. Main St., from noon until 4 p.m. Noon-4PM, 401 W. Main St. Local craft vendors and carolers will set up outside in socially distant spaces, sponsored by MountainTrotter Arts.

December 8: Virtual tree lighting, 6:30 p.m., Facebook Live/at the Radford Public Library.

December 9-22: Business window and residential decorating contest throughout the city. Entry fees do apply. Grab dinner at a local restaurant, tour the commercial districts and neighborhoods in the car and then vote for your favorites. A map is available on RadfordChamber.com

December 13: Santa’s police cruise beginning at 3 p.m. Santa will cruise through Radford’s neighborhoods. A map of the tour route is available on RadfordVA.gov. Santa’s cruise is sponsored by the City of Radford Police Department.

December 14: Handcrafted holiday night market in the Triangle Lot on W. Main St. from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring the Java Brothers and local vendors, sponsored by MountainTrotter Arts and the Radford Information and Welcome Center.

December 17: Christmas cruise-thru, from 6-8 p.m. at the Radford Recreation Center, 200 George St., featuring a car decorating contest and holiday treats. Applications can be found on RadfordVA.gov.

Now ongoing through February 5: Exhibit at the Glencoe Mansion, “Misfits, Ghosts and Goblins,” Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sundays from 1-4 p.m., 600 Unruh Drive, free admission

Now through Christmas Eve: Grab and Go crafts and virtual holiday story times at the Radford Public Library with various dates and times. Call 540-731-3621 to schedule an appointment or use My Library app.

Information about restaurants and shops in Radford and the full calendar of events can be found on VisitRadford.com under “things to do.” Maps and event information are available at the Radford Information and Welcome Center at their new location, 701A W. Main St. The current hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The welcome center can also be reached at Info@VisitRadford.com for questions.