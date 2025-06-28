By Amanda Larch Hinchman for The Herald-Dispatch

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Modified route options for Appalachian Power’s Bancroft-Milton Transmission Line Rebuild Project were introduced to the public during open houses Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hurricane resident Julie Walker said there are two possible route options for the area where her neighborhood is located, but as many of her neighbors are older, they are concerned for how the project may affect their health.

“My community’s average age is probably in their 60s. They bought their property for peace and serenity. A lot of them are concerned with the health of what a 69 kilovolt line can do running down the back of their yard for themselves, for their family, for their pets,” Walker said. “They’re not really looking to move.”

Read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/putnam_news/putnam-residents-get-a-look-at-new-plans-for-transmission-line-rebuild/article_56e1efd5-9613-4074-b04c-79a175dc6615.html