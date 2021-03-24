<div><p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-78029" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/mcps-logo.jpg" alt="" width="275" height="184"><\/p>\n<p>In 2021-22, Montgomery County Public Schools will offer a permanent full-time virtual option for students and families in grades K-12.<\/p>\n<p>All classes will either be remote or in person, and teachers will not have students in person and remote within the same class.<\/p>\n<p>Classes will be taught by MCPS teachers whenever possible. Some classes might be taught by Virtual Virginia as needed.<\/p>\n<p>Students will have the ability to sign up for all MCPS courses. Some secondary courses such as automotive technology and cosmetology require students to attend in person. All MCPS courses are subject to sufficient demand and the availability of qualified staff.<\/p>\n<p>For elementary students, special classes such as art, music, PE and STEM will take place virtually via Google Meet.<\/p>\n<p>Secondary students will participate in daily synchronous sessions and will also complete some asynchronous work. Elementary students will have short synchronous sessions throughout the day. Bell schedules can be found on the Virtual School Program website (<a href="http:\/\/bit.ly\/MCPSVSP">http:\/\/bit.ly\/MCPSVSP<\/a>).<\/p>\n<p>For the 2021-2022 school year, students will remain at the school of their residential attendance zone and will be eligible to participate in sports, clubs, and other activities.<\/p>\n<p>Students will be participating in live sessions, so a strong, reliable internet connection is essential. Virtual students will have access to the same resources, such as Chromebooks, school supplies, and school meals, as in-person students.<\/p>\n<p>Elementary and secondary students can be enrolled on a semester-long basis. Elementary students will be enrolled in the school of their virtual teacher. For 2021-2022, middle and high school students will remain enrolled in the school of their residential attendance zone.<\/p>\n<p>Instructions for signing up can be found on the Virtual School Program website (http:\/\/bit.ly\/MCPSVSP). Secondary sign-ups are due on April 23, 2021. Elementary sign-ups are due on May 14, 2021. For administrative planning purposes, it is strongly recommended that families who are unsure of their choice sign up for the Virtual School Program.<\/p>\n<p>Families will have flexibility to change learning modalities in August.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>