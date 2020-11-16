The Christiansburg Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Room, Christiansburg Town Hall, 100 E. Main Street to receive comments on the following:

A request by Douglas Meredith, on behalf of RWW44, LLC [owner – tax parcel 528 – 45 – 16] for a variance to Sections 42-97(b) and 42-99(3) of Chapter 42 “Zoning” of the Christiansburg Town Code for property at 205 Barkwood Street S.E. in the R-1, Single-Family Residential zoning district.

Section 42-97(b) applies to minimum rear yard setbacks for main structures and states: “Each main structure shall have a rear yard of 35 feet or more.” The applicant is seeking to adjust the rear lot line on the property in order to accommodate a subdivision and street installation on adjoining property. The relocated line will be approximately 33 feet from the existing dwelling on the lot and the requested variance is for a reduction of approximately 2 feet in the required rear yard setback. All other setbacks would meet the requirements of the R-1, Single-Family Residential zoning district.

Section 42-99(3) applies to lot width for corner lots and states: “For subdivisions platted after the enactment of this chapter, each corner lot shall have a minimum width at the setback line and the street line measured to the Pi of a radius where a radius exists of 125 feet.” The applicant has proposed the installation a new public street alongside the subject property in order to subdivide adjoining property for residential development, making the subject property a corner lot. As a corner lot, the subject property would be approximately 103 feet wide at the setback line from Barkwood Street, S.E., approximately 89 feet wide at the street line on Barkwood Street, S.E., approximately 115 feet wide at the setback line from the new street, and approximately 109 feet wide at the street line of the new street. The requested variance is for a reduction of approximately 22 feet in required lot width at the setback line from Barkwood Street, S.E., approximately 36 feet in required lot width at the street line from Barkwood Street, S.E., approximately 10 feet in required lot width at the setback line from the new street, and approximately 16 feet in required lot width at the street line of the new street.

A copy of the preceding application, the Town’s Zoning Map, and Zoning Ordinance may be viewed in the Planning Department Office, 100 E. Main Street, Christiansburg, VA 24073-3029 during normal office hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact Andrew Warren, Assistant Town Manager by phone at (540) 382-6120 ext. 1130 or by email at awarren@christiansburg.

org with any questions or if you require reasonable accommodations. Written comments may be sent to the preceding address; please allow adequate mailing time.

Ad dates:

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Wednesday, November 25, 2020