CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) \u2014 Three public comment hearings are scheduled for West Virginia customers of internet and cable company Suddenlink Communications, the Public Service Commission said.\r\n\r\nThe commission is\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/wv-state-wire-business-7ddde3a58cfb0fc996980157803ce5f8">investigating customer service complaints<\/a>\u00a0about Suddenlink. The hearings will be at 5 p.m. Aug. 23 in Beckley and 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 24 in Charleston.\r\n\r\nAnyone who prefers not to participate in a public hearing may send a letter to the commission at 201 Brooks St., Charleston, WV 25301. Comments may also be submitted on the commission's\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.psc.state.wv.us\/">website<\/a>.\r\n\r\nPeople attending the hearings will be required to wear a mask, the agency said.\r\n\r\nDocuments filed in this case and other information are available at the commission website by referencing Case No. 21-0515-CTV-SC-GI.