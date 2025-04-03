By Sierra Marling, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia and the West Virginia Education Association have voted to merge, forming a new organization called Education West Virginia.

Union leaders say the merger, approved by delegates from both organizations on March 29, will strengthen their collective voice and advocacy efforts for teachers and public education in the state.

Dale Lee, president of WVEA, and AFT President Kristie Skidmore said this idea had been in talks for years.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/public-education-at-risk-wv-teachers-unions-merge-over-education-concerns/article_72b3050b-f2bf-4d72-b2a7-a9f041a6cd30.html