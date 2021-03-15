To enforce our owner’s lien(s) by Craft Self Storage, 540-260-9563, 100 Roger St. Christiansburg VA, per 55-416 Code of Virginia, Virginia Self Storage Act; the following units will be sold by absolute auction unless payment in full is made to Craft Self Storage prior to auction start:

Units H-23 and G-24. Auction date March 20 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Only registered bidders will be allowed into facility. Register at main office beginning at 9:30 am. No Parking in Bank or B&K lots allowed. Call for make-up date in case of bad weather.