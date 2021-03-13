<div><figure id="attachment_69790" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69790" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-large wp-image-69790" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN--1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="683" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN--1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN--300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN--768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN--1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN--2048x1365.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN--600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN--750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN--1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69790" class="wp-caption-text">Photo by Shawn Nowlin<br>Some of Congressman Morgan Griffith\u2019s constituents participating in the March 6 protest.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Shawn Nowlin<br>\nshawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org<\/p>\n<p>Roughly 50 local and area residents gathered in front of Rep. Morgan Griffith\u2019s Salem office on March 6 to call for his resignation in part due to him voting against the November election results.<\/p>\n<p>In addition to bringing signs that read \u201cYou Broke Your Promise\u201d and \u201cDemocracy Shines On,\u201d protestors also chanted things such as \u201cWe Stand With Democracy.\u201d A similar rally occurred in front of Griffith\u2019s Christiansburg office on February 5.<\/p>\n<p>A significant part of the anger, said one protestor, stems from Griffith\u2019s response to the US Capitol Hill riots in January.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI\u2019ve closely followed Congressman Griffith for years, and I\u2019ve seen him speak ad nauseam on a multitude of relevant issues, ranging from fiscal responsibility to the Second Amendment. While I haven\u2019t always agreed with every stance that he has taken, I can respect anyone who stands by their convictions,\u201d he said. \u201cIt\u2019s been over two months since the Capitol Hill Riots, and Griffith has yet to properly address the situation. That is beyond disappointing. No one is above accountability, even if they are one of your own.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Griffith, the former majority leader of the Virginia House of Delegates, has backed the baseless claims asserted by President Trump that the election was stolen, along with more than 100 other Republican lawmakers. Last month, the Congressman released a statement after the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Trump in his second Impeachment trial.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe Senate has finally ended an ordeal that never should have started. Democrats in the House brushed aside principles of fairness and impartiality in conducting this impeachment process, yet, in my belief, they failed to find impeachable offenses,\u201d he said at the time. \u201cPresident Trump was rightfully acquitted. Now it's time to get back to work on the real issues confronting the American people."

Approximately 50 people throughout the Roanoke Valley gathered in front of Rep. Griffith\u2019s Salem office to voice their displeasure on recent actions he has taken.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Salem native Stephen Marshall believes that if Griffith were to apologize for his rhetoric, it would go a long way. \u201cI think I speak for a lot of people when I say it hurt to see Griffith so blindly support President Trump when he absolutely knows better. Partisanship obviously exists, but at what cost? Morgan is not this evil guy that some portray him to be, but it\u2019s up to him whether or not he will do the right thing.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Griffith, who was first elected to represent the Ninth Congressional District of Virginia in November 2010, is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The Congressman, 63, gave a one-word statement last month when asked if he was going to resign: \u201cno.\u201d<\/p><\/div>