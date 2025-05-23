By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – A new bipartisan bill would require the Department of Defense to give military families at least 45 days’ notice with detailed relocation support—covering education, housing, mental health and disability services—before a permanent change of station.
The legislation titled the Assuring Navigation of Compact Help for Ongoing Relocation (ANCHOR) for Military Families Act was introduced by U.S. Reps. Rob Wittman, R-Va., and Emily Randall, D-Wash. It aims to standardize the information families receive ahead of a move and ensure it arrives early enough to prevent disruptions—particularly for students with disabilities, who often wait months for proper school placement after relocating.
“Military families already shoulder so much in service to our nation—including the strain of frequent moves,” said Wittman in the press release.
Wittman described the bill as a “commonsense, bipartisan solution” to help “ease those transitions by ensuring families have timely access to school enrollment information, credit transfer support, and key relocation services. I’m proud to partner with Representative Randall on this effort to strengthen educational continuity and improve quality of life for those who serve and their families.”
Under the legislation, the Pentagon would be required to provide families with both online and in-person access to relocation materials, including education enrollment rules, legal and financial counseling, housing assistance options and mental health support.
It also directs the DOD to coordinate educational planning for children in the Exceptional Family Member Program and help transfer individualized education programs (IEPs) without delay.
“Our research shows that students enrolled in special education often face gaps of over four months without appropriate educational services after a move,” said Michelle Norman, Executive Director and Founder of Partners in PROMISE, in a statement.
The measure would also require the DOD to report to Congress annually for three years on how the program is working, how widely it’s being used, and whether families are satisfied with the information they receive.
The bill is backed by Blue Star Families, Partners in PROMISE and the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
“We have a responsibility to support our military families through every phase of their service, including relocation,” said Rep. Randall.
