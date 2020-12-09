By Taylor Boyd

With fewer than 25 days remaining for localities to spend the CARES Act funds or return the money, localities are finalizing projects to help with the effects of COVID-19.

Patrick County

Donna Shough, Human Resource Director and Finance Director, said the county was awarded $3,072,460 in CARES Act money. As of Dec. 7, she estimated $800,000 remained uncommitted. Ideas to spend the available funds will be discussed at the Thursday, Dec. 10 at a CARES Committee meeting.

“We have several projects we have allocated funds for that are still being done,” Shough said, citing the county’s new ambulance as an example. She said Station 8 (the county’s paid crew) will receive a new 2020 Type 1 ambulance that cost $182,620 and was approved at the Oct. 23 board meeting.

Shough said the board approved offering $5,000 grants to the volunteer fire departments and rescue squads. “Four have already been awarded, and we will have four to discuss” at the Thursday meeting, she said.

County Administrator Geri Hazelwood said that as of Oct. 30, $294,212.97 was used to pay retroactive $4 an hour hazard pay to certain county employees.

“We use the Treasury recommendations” to decide on awarding hazard pay, she said.

“Hazard pay ‘means additional pay for performing hazardous duty or work involving physical hardship in each case that is related to COVID-19,’” Hazelwood said, adding it was not for across-the-board employees.

She said the county is giving hazard pay to “sworn law enforcement officers, animal shelter employees only when the attendant has to go out to a home, building inspection for six hours per day “because they are in the office for the remainder, “paid EMS for ambulance time only, Transfer Station for all hours worked, and DSS (Department of Social Services) only for time spent doing home visits.”

She added the COVID-19 cleaning is handled in-house, but county maintenance, custodians or housekeeping employees also were not awarded hazard pay.

“We have the maintenance department that does the spraying and cleaning. We also have the housekeeping who does the cleaning as well throughout the day and at any time we need them to do additional cleaning that is done,” she said.

Employees in the Parks and Recreation department also did not receive additional pay, Hazelwood said.

Shough said $450,000 was earmarked for a Non-profit and Agricultural Grant Program, administered by the Patrick County Economic Development Authority (EDA). An additional $200,000 was approved for that program at the Nov. 4 CARES Committee meeting.

Shough said the $24,000 contract for updates to the county’s and EDA’s websites also was awarded.

The CARES Committee approved touchless restroom facility upgrades, estimated to cost around $11,000. Those upgrades are not completed.

However, much of a new flooring in the administration building has been completed or is currently underway.

“The floor covering is a vinyl laminate so as not to mold, mildew, chip, slip, scrap. It’s supposed to be a durable, long-lasting, easily cleaned product,” she said, adding it cost $98,000.

Hazelwood said the proposal to give the Town of Stuart additional CARES funds has not been discussed “as of late.”

She noted $257,100 was allocated to the town for economic support. The initial amount was based on the town’s population, Hazelwood said, and added the CARES Committee has not discussed the potential use of funds to help those who need utility assistance.

The county’s CARES ACT funds also were not allocated to help the school system, she said. “They (School Administration) had not requested any funds for CARES.”

However, “there’s so many” plans “here at the end just trying to wrap up the deadline of the funds. There’s a lot out there, so many things that just keep coming in, requests for funds. Just things to improve us to try to prepare us for the unknown,” Hazelwood said.