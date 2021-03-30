<br><div>\n <p>The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) and the Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) encourage landowners to make plans for passing on their land to the next generation \u2013 right now. The Generation NEXT program is a collaboration between VDOF and VCE that helps Virginia landowners keep forests intact, in forest, and in family.<\/p>\n<p>Generation NEXT is hosting two low-cost virtual legacy planning series this year \u2013 in April and September \u2013 to help landowners take the first steps and clarify some of the misconceptions about the legacy planning process that might prevent people from getting started.<\/p>\n<p>Many landowners are overwhelmed by the legacy planning process and assume that it primarily involves complicated work with attorneys and accountants. This assumption might cause landowners to delay thinking about what they want to happen to their land when they\u2019re no longer around to manage it. The Generation NEXT program demonstrates how estate planning (working with lawyers and accountants) is just one part of the legacy planning process.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOne of the most important steps in legacy planning includes conversations between you and the people who will steward your land after you\u2019re gone. Do they understand your stewardship goals for the property? Do they feel a connection to the land? Are there key pieces of information you need to share about the property? Having these conversations is critical,\u201d says Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent Adam Downing.<\/p>\n<p>If a landowner passes away without clearly established plans for their estate (including their land), things can quickly become complicated for the surviving family members. The Generation NEXT program provides families with resources and tools that make the process more manageable and accessible.<\/p>\n<p>With the Generation NEXT workshops, families pay a single fee to participate, even if they are geographically separated. The workshops serve as designated opportunities for family members to ask difficult questions, receive useful information, and get on the same page about plans for the future. Typically, these sessions are in person, so dispersed families are taking advantage of the virtual offerings.<\/p>\n<p>As a companion to the workshop series, the Generation NEXT team created a publication, <em>Legacy Planning: A Guide for Virginia Landowners, <\/em>that provides an overview of the nine major steps involved in developing a robust land legacy plan. It includes case studies from landowners throughout Virginia and guides landowners to tools and resources. The free publication is available online or in print (by request) \u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.pubs.ext.vt.edu\/content\/dam\/pubs_ext_vt_edu\/CNRE\/cnre-121\/CNRE-121.pdf">https:\/\/www.pubs.ext.vt.edu\/content\/dam\/pubs_ext_vt_edu\/CNRE\/cnre-121\/CNRE-121.pdf<\/a>.<\/p>\n<p>Landowners should approach legacy planning as an on-going process. \u201cMuch like a forest changes over time, your legacy plans will evolve. As priorities change or family dynamics shift, so should plans for your land,\u201d says Andrew Fotinos, Conservation Specialist with VDOF<strong>.<\/strong> \u201cHaving the <em>Legacy Planning<\/em> publication on hand will help landowners as they periodically revisit the nine steps over time.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>With spring and summer just around the corner, it\u2019s the perfect time to engage with Step Eight: \u201cProvide opportunities for your family to learn about and enjoy your woodlands.\u201d Explore your property with future generations to instill in them the importance of good land stewardship.<\/p>\n<p>Spring dates for the Generation NEXT workshops are April 7, 8, 14 and 15. Those interested in attending the spring workshop should register by March 31 to guarantee their spot and receive a print copy of the <em>Legacy Planning<\/em> publication before courses begin. Fall workshops will take place on September 8, 9, 15 and 16. Families or individuals can register for either the spring or fall dates, or they may elect to attend both series for a comprehensive experience. Content may overlap in the two series, but they are not identical.

Registration can be completed online: https://ext.vt.edu/natural-resources/legacy-planning/training.html.