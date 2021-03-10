<div><p>By Bobby Bordelon<\/p>\n<p>During the Tuesday, March 9, meeting of the Greenbrier County Commission, each of the county\u2019s departments presented a budget proposal to the commission.<\/p>\n<p>Although most of the departments did not ask for a substantial change to their budgets, outside of a cost of living increase in salary for their employees, the presentations included a status update and general information about each department\u2019s operations. This includes:<\/p>\n<p>\u2013 The Greenbrier County Humane Society moved to an appointment-only system, which took a while for many residents to get used to. Approximately 400 dogs and 350 cats were surrendered over the past year, with a majority of dogs being strays, while cat surrenders were half strays and half owner surrenders. This year also markers the seven year anniversary of not euthanizing for space.<\/p>\n<p>\u2013 The WVU 4H Extension has moved to mostly virtual settings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, missing the State Fair of West Virgina and other opportunities for interaction. However, the Courthouse Farmers Market continues, with Commission President Lowell Rose noting \u201cit\u2019s worked very well down there at the fairgrounds, other than fair week, which hopefully we\u2019ll have this year. \u2026 Hopefully everything works well through this summer.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u2013 Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan thanked his officers, staff, and the staff of various emergency responder organizations for their \u201cgreat job\u201d during the COVID-19 pandemic.<\/p>\n<p>\u2013 With <a href="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/courthouse-gets-updated-e-filing-system\/">a new system for the Greenbrier County Circuit Clerk\u2019s office<\/a>, the cost of electronics has been reduced by over $8,000. Although the salary increases take over that, the presentation also highlighted that due to the over 100 expected criminal cases to soon be indicted and the continued backlog of cases over the past year, the office is expected to be extremely busy in upcoming months.<\/p>\n<p>\u2013 Greenbrier County Assessor Joe Darnell thanked the commissioners for the many precautions taken at the courthouse to protect workers from COVID-19.<\/p>\n<p>\u2013 Greenbrier County 911 Center and Emergency Management Director Mike Honaker noted it \u201cwas a challenging task to develop\u201d the budget this year. In a typical year, the 911 center receives around 25,000 calls \u2013 over the past 12 months, this has increased to over 30,000, due to a \u201csignificant increase in drug overdoses, domestic result, and suicides.\u201d In addition, emergency responders are preparing to shift <a href="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/greenbrier-county-law-enforcement-and-911-dispatch-prepares-for-massive-upgrade-in-technology\/">to a new technology system<\/a>, greatly impacting how quickly they can respond to calls.<\/p>\n<p>\u2013 During the presentation for the Greenbrier County Clerk Robin Loudermilk\u2019s office, Rose said \u201cIn West Virginia, and especially in Greenbrier County, elections went extremely smoothly and extremely well. Robin and her group were on top of everything if issues popped out.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u2013 Presenting on behalf of the Health Department, Rose explained the pandemic is far from over, with vaccinations continuing and complemented their efforts.<\/p>\n<p>Work on the budget is expected to begin on Wednesday, March 10.<\/p>\n<p>In other business:<\/p>\n<p>\u2013 Bids for the demolition of the old county jailhouse were opened. Rose explained \u201cthis is for demolition of the old jail building, in preparation of the addition on the end of our [courthouse]. We\u2019re trying to get this down and out of the way before the contractors view that project.\u201d The bids included prices for both the jail building and another building located north of the courthouse, ranging from 73,000 to about 98,000. Rose said \u201cit would appear Lynch Construction has the low bid at $73,000. \u2026We\u2019ve got the four bids, we\u2019ll look over those and make sure everybody has their paperwork in order.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u2013 A proclamation celebrating the 150th birthday of Summer County was approved by the commission.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>