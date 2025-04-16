CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced Monday the Oglebay Resort in Wheeling will retain the high school golf state tournament from 2025 through 2028.

Oglebay has been the home course for the state tournament since 2002.

“The WVSSAC is excited to partner with Oglebay Resort for the state golf championship,” WVSSAC Executive Director David Price said in a news release. “The venue provides a firstclass experience for student-athletes, coaches and spectators.”

Some high-profile coaches disagreed with Price’s assessment of Oglebay, particularly the Jones Course at Oglebay’s Speidel Golf Club.

