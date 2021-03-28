<div><figure id="attachment_17791" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-17791" style="width: 640px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="640" height="480" class="size-full wp-image-17791" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Powers.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Powers.jpg 640w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Powers-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Powers-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Powers-600x450.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-17791" class="wp-caption-text">Martinsville Fire Marshal Ted Anderson presented Deputy Fire Marshal Andy Powers (left) a Medal of Valor for a lifesaving effort in January 2020.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">A Medal of Valor recently was awarded to Martinsville Fire & EMS Deputy Fire Marshal Andy Powers for saving a life on January 4, 2020.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">On his day off and while visiting his parents, Powers noticed a neighbor\u2019s home had caught fire.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">He breached the front door and pulled the homeowner out of the house. Powers also helped extinguish the blaze when firefighters arrived at the scene.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe are very proud to recognize Deputy Fire Marshal Powers for his heroic efforts that day and are happy he is part of our team at Martinsville Fire & EMS,\u201d the local department wrote in a social media post.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>