By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – A growing list of political distractions has clouded Virginia’s 2025 elections — just as Democrat Abigail Spanberger opens a double-digit lead in the race for governor, according to a new poll.
Spanberger leads Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears 43% to 26%, with 28% of voters still undecided, the latest Roanoke College survey shows.
The poll was conducted May 12–19.
Earle-Sears’ campaign drew renewed attention today after it was reported that she amended her state financial disclosure forms to include seven previously unlisted trips paid for by outside organizations.
The omissions, flagged in media coverage, have raised legal questions under Virginia’s conflict-of-interest laws. The Office of the Attorney General, which typically handles enforcement of such filings, declined to comment Tuesday when asked whether the omissions could be classified as a felony.
Earle-Sears is running on the same Republican ticket as Attorney General Jason Miyares.
While both campaigns remain active on social media, their messaging strategies have diverged. Earle-Sears has continued posting regularly about school choice, border security and threats to parental rights.
Spanberger, in contrast, has focused on policy proposals without directly referencing her opponents — including a plan to reduce prescription drug costs and expand access to care. “Quality, affordable healthcare shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg,” she wrote
Spanberger is unopposed in the Democratic primary for governor, but the June 17 ballot includes contested races for lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Republicans have already nominated former radio host John Reid for lieutenant governor, whose candidacy drew early criticism — ending in Reid pushing back against calls to drop out and framing the controversy as a test of conservative resolve in a high-stakes statewide election year.
The situation drew criticism not only of Reid, but also of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s handling of the matter. Democrats have yet to coalesce behind a clear frontrunner in either down-ballot race.
