Trump kicked off a nationwide deportation effort led by Border Czar Tom Homan, though a flurry of legal challenges have threatened to slow or even stop that progress.

“In the first 50 days of the Trump Administration, Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) has made 32,809 enforcement arrests,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in March. “To put this figure into perspective, in the entire fiscal year 2024, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations made 33,242 of these at-large arrests.”

Besides deportations, Trump has taken steps to prevent illegal aliens from receiving federal benefits and to shut down the border.

Illegal immigration at the southern border has plummeted since Trump took office.

“Trump is at his most popular when he’s taking action on immigration,” Byler said. “He cares about this issue more than almost any other – and people can tell. This is especially true on border security. He understands where the public is on ideas like the wall and illegal immigration. And, as the chief executive, he can make a lot of changes without having to fight Congress. It’s not hard to see why this is his best issue in our poll.”

Immigration was a top issue for the president on the campaign trail. He repeatedly promised to carry out the largest deportation effort in history and blasted his opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, for her work on immigration during the Biden administration, when illegal immigration exploded to unprecedented levels.

Trump also fares well on the transgender issue, with a plurality saying the federal policies on that issue have improved. That was another major campaign issue for Republicans, who criticized Democrats for allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports.

On other issues, Trump does worse. For instance, tariffs and free speech are both areas where respondents said things have gotten worse.

The survey has a +/- 2.0% margin of error.