Nearly three in four Americans are likely to do something to celebrate Independence Day, according to the poll, with 46% very likely and 28% somewhat likely.
Among all voters surveyed, 56% said they planned to watch fireworks; 51% will participate in a cookout; 24% said they would set off firecrackers at home; 22% said they’d watch or participate in a parade; 17% will go to the beach or a lake; and 10% will sing patriotic songs.
The same poll asked those surveyed if they are proud to be an American, with 84% saying they are and 9% saying they are not.
When asked, “Are America’s best days still to come, or have they come and gone?”, 55% responded they are still to come, 27% said they have come and gone, and 18% were not sure.
Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.1.
Dan McCaleb is the executive editor of The Center Square. He welcomes your comments. Contact Dan at dmccaleb@thecentersquare.com.
Leave a Reply