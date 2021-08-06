<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400">RICHMOND, VA \u2013 Nearly seven in 10 Virginia adults (69 percent) indicate they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Among those who haven\u2019t been vaccinated, however, the majority (87 percent) say they don\u2019t plan to get the vaccine.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Virginians also maintain favorable views of hospitals with some saying their views have grown more favorable as a result of the work of hospitals during the pandemic.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">These findings are among the results of a recent statewide poll of 800 registered Virginia voters conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy that included a range of questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, perceptions about hospitals and health insurance companies, and other health care issues.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">On the subject of vaccinations, those who are unvaccinated offered a range of reasons for not being inoculated, including concerns that the vaccine could cause other health problems (28 percent), doubts about the health threat posed by COVID-19 (22 percent), doubts about vaccines in general (18 percent), a feeling that the vaccine is unnecessary for individuals who have already contracted coronavirus (17 percent), and skepticism about the federal government\u2019s role in vaccine development (13 percent).<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The poll also found that 13 percent of Virginians either personally experienced a mental health or substance abuse challenge during the pandemic or had a close family member who did. Of that 13 percent, 85 percent indicated they had already received treatment for their challenges or plan to seek help while 11 percent said they don\u2019t plan to pursue treatment.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Those figures reflect a broader continuing trend of increased utilization of behavioral health treatment by Virginians, a pattern that held true during 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Even as hospital admissions, emergency department visits, and most other hospital service lines saw considerable declines in volume last year, the utilization of behavioral health and substance abuse services in hospitals rose during the pandemic.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Nearly 9 in 10 Virginians (88 percent) now say they feel safe about going to a hospital or doctor\u2019s office to get medical care despite the continued presence of COVID-19. And fewer Virginians are delaying health care services due to COVID-19 concerns. Last year, nearly four in 10 people (39 percent) said they had delayed care due to the pandemic. Now, just 23 percent say they have delayed care. Of those, four in 10 (40 percent) said they still have not rescheduled care they put off during the pandemic.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In other poll findings:<\/span><\/p>\n<ul>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> 83 percent of people view Virginia hospitals favorably and 78 percent said they have had a positive personal or family experience in Virginia hospitals.<\/span><\/li>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> One in four Virginians (25 percent) said the work of hospitals during the pandemic \u2013 when hospitals treated and discharged more than 58,000 COVID-19 patients, administered more than 2 million vaccine doses, and served as a first line of public health defense \u2013 made their views of hospitals more positive.<\/span><\/li>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> Nearly two-thirds of people (63 percent) believe it is unfair for insurance companies to make record profits in a pandemic while health care providers and the rest of the economy suffers, and a majority (56 percent) view health insurance companies unfavorably, compared to 21 percent who view them favorably.<\/span><\/li>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> As in previous polling, results from this survey show that most Virginians (57 percent) said they aren\u2019t aware of the State Corporation Commission\u2019s Bureau of Insurance, its regulatory function, and the services it can provide to the public.<\/span><\/li>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> And three in four Virginians (75 percent) say they support changes to the state Ethics and Fair Business Practices Act law to prevent insurers from unilaterally changing contract terms with providers that can result in patients being out-of-network with their preferred providers.<\/span><\/li>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> A majority (54 percent) believe that Virginia\u2019s Certificate of Public Need (COPN) program should be kept in place as opposed to just 14 percent who believe it should be eliminated. That is in line with the results of polling conducted in 2020 and 2019 when 59 percent and 55 percent of people, respectively, said that the program should be retained.<\/span><\/li>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> And 74 percent support requiring insurers and drug companies to help fund the annual state share of costs for Medicaid expansion. Those results are consistent with previous polling when 70 percent (2020) and 72 percent (2019) expressed support for this concept. Right now, Virginia hospitals are the only health care sector partners shouldering those costs, which this year will exceed $400 million.<\/span><\/li>\n<\/ul><\/div>