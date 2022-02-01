WEYERS CAVE, Va. (AP) — The driver of a crash truck accompanying a crew setting up a work zone on Interstate 81 was killed early Tuesday when a tractor-trailer rear-ended the truck, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened before 5 a.m. on northbound I-81 in Augusta County, where the Ford F-650 truck was stopped in the left lane as a crew set up cones, police said in a news release. The truck’s arrow board was activated and its amber lights were flashing when the tractor-trailer rear-ended the truck, sending it into the median, where it overturned, police said.

The crash truck’s driver, Shawn P. Dick, 32, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died at the scene, police said. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 23-year-old Baltimore man, was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Charges are pending, police said. The crash remains under investigation.