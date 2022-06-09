PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have identified three people who were killed in a shooting Tuesday that also left a fourth person in critical condition.

The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. near the 1500 block of Maple Avenue, Portsmouth police said. Police have released little information about the shooting and said they are working to identify suspects and a motive.

In a news release Wednesday, police identified the victims as: Georgio Davonta Lee, 30; Oleisha Deanna Mears, 37; and Ashley Merricks, 34. Police said a 66-year-old man remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told police a vehicle thought to be a 2011 black GMC Acadia was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

The city has had a rash of shootings in the last week, including a fatal shooting on Monday, a separate non-fatal shooting Tuesday morning and multiple shootings last week.

During a news conference Tuesday, police Chief Renado Prince urged anyone who has information about any of the recent shootings to come forward.

“If we don’t have the community giving us those hits, those clues, those leads that we can follow up, we are powerless,” he said.