HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A 29-year-old Virginia man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting inside an aerospace company plant, police said.

Hampton police said in a news release that Alonzo Trower Jr., of Hampton, has also been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in an occupied building.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting at Howmet Aerospace shortly after midnight Saturday. A man was declared dead at the scene, police said in a news release. Police did not immediately release the victim’s identity.

Trower was being held at the Hampton City Jail. It could not be determined Sunday whether he has an attorney.

Howmet Aerospace said in a statement that the shooting was “a tremendous shock” to its employees and “appears to be the result of an outside of work dispute.” The company said it canceled all Saturday and Sunday shifts.

“We have asked all employees not to report for work unless they have been specifically instructed to do so by management,” the statement said. “To assist employees in dealing with this tragedy, counseling will be available to employees as they return to work.”

“Our thoughts go out to the employees and families of this unfortunate tragedy,” the statement said.