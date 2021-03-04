<div><figure id="attachment_69708" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69708" style="width: 600px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-69708" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-Golf-Daniel-Poff_6222.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="399" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-Golf-Daniel-Poff_6222.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/RC-Golf-Daniel-Poff_6222-300x200.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69708" class="wp-caption-text">DANIEL POFF<br>RC PHOTO<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The Roanoke College golf team hosted the four school, six team, Roanoke Spring Invitational on a beautiful afternoon on February 24 at the Roanoke Country Club.<\/p>\n<p>The Maroons rallied after a tough front nine to finish second in the team event while sophomore\u00a0<strong><a href="https:\/\/www.roanokemaroons.com\/sports\/mgolf\/2020-21\/bios\/poff_daniel_4gky">Daniel Poff<\/a> <\/strong>finished third individually. Poff posted one of only five rounds in the 70\u2019s. After going out in a two over par 37, the Salem native posted another two over par for a four over, 75.<\/p>\n<p>Roanoke College posted a team score of 330, finishing only behind the A-Team from Southern Virginia (303). Ferrum posted a 334 with Emory & Henry and the Roanoke B-Team tying at 335 while the Southern Virginia B-Team rounded out the scoring.<\/p><\/div>