CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Pocahontas County Schools’ partnership with Nature’s Mountain Classroom has been named West Virginia’s School-Business Partnership of the Year. The announcement was made at the 2025 West Virginia Education Summit by the Education Alliance and Hope Gas.

Pocahontas County Schools was selected as the winner out of 75 school-business partnerships in the state. The county school system will receive an award package valued at $25,000.

Every student in Pocahontas County is given the opportunity to explore Nature’s Mountain Classroom. From a storybook-based playground adventure for the youngest students to skiing, hiking, kayaking, mountain biking and overnight camping trips for middle school, and career exploration and leadership skill-building in high school, learning has never been more immersive.

With the goal of recognizing impactful school-business partnerships that are giving West Virginia K-12 students a leg up in academic success and career preparation, the Education Alliance Caperton Center for School and Business Partnerships launched the Hope for the Future: WV School-Business Partnership of the Year Awards Program.

“The Partnership of the Year Award highlights the incredible impact of school-business partnerships on students across West Virginia,” said Dr. Amelia Courts, President/CEO of the Education Alliance. “We are thrilled to partner with Hope Gas on this initiative and congratulate Pocahontas County Schools for this remarkable recognition.”

