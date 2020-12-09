Angela Renee Smith Pierce, 47, of Blacksburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Radford on Dec. 2, 1972. She was preceded in death by her father, Leon R. Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Tiffany Yelton and Kristin Pierce; a son, Neil Sheppard and his wife, Keri; her mother, Linda M. Smith; grandchildren Marleigh, Makaela and Sterling; a brother, Randy Smith and his wife, Margaret.

Memorial services will be held privately. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.